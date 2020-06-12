https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/dems-go-political-judges-president-trump/

One of the key reasons large voting blocs, such as evangelicals, supported Donald Trump for president in 2016 was his promise to nominate judges who adhere to the Constitution and don’t legislate from the bench.

He’s already placed some 300 federal judges and two Supreme Court justices in fulfillment of that promise.

But a new analysis by the Daily Signal reveals a “shocking picture” of the nomination process, which requires Senate confirmation.

“Confirming nominees without opposition dropped from 94% to 26%, while confirming by recorded vote jumped from 17% to 82%,” the report said.

“Trump’s nominees have received more than 20 times the opposition of pre-Trump nominees. Partisan opposition has jumped from 2% to 46%, and the percentage of nominees confirmed only after a cloture vote skyrocketed from 3% to 77%.”

The Signal report said a Heritage Foundation study “shows that the radical transformation of the judicial confirmation process cannot be explained by ordinary factors such as the nominees’ qualifications.”

That’s because, the Daily Signal said, Trump nominees got “ratings from the American Bar Association—which has a demonstrable anti-Republican bias—comparable to nominees of his predecessors.”

“Instead, the confirmation process has been detached from its designed purpose of evaluating nominees and weaponized to fight the president who chose those nominees.”

The analysis was by Thomas Jipping, the deputy director of the Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at Heritage.

He argued the Constitution gives nomination authority to the president with “advice and consent” from the Senate.

“This did not mean that the Senate was a co-equal, independent participant in the process, but a check on the president’s power to avoid, as Alexander Hamilton wrote, the appointment of ‘unfit characters,'” Jipping explained.

“From 1789 through 2000, from President George Washington through President George W. Bush, the Senate confirmed nearly 3,800 judges to these Article III courts. Ninety-seven percent of these nominees had no opposition and 96% were confirmed without any recorded vote.”

During the entire 20th century, senators of one party opposed an average of just 2% of the other party’s judicial nominees, he pointed out.

Over a 50-year period – covering the latter part of the century, while “the Senate confirmed more than 2,000 judges, it had to use the cloture process only 12 times. Only one judicial nominee was defeated by a filibuster.”

The change began during the administration of George W. Bush, when “the percentage of judicial nominees confirmed without opposition fell, and those confirmed by recorded vote more than quadrupled.”

However, during the Obama administration, most of the nominees were confirmed with only minor opposition.

“Then came President Donald Trump,” the analysis said.

