In a social media post Thursday night President Donald Trump warned the “radical left” wants to take away our guns and police departments.

He posted:

Trump’s warnings come amid a push to defund police departments in various parts of the country.

In some places the defunding push includes taking away finance that keeps armed police in schools to protect children. For example, the Portland, Oregon public schools superintendent and Prince George County, Maryland, school board members are pushing to end police in schools and use the money for counselors, diversity trainers, etc., instead.

As for guns, Trump has warned Democrats are coming for our guns if they succeed in expanding their national power in November.

On January 17, 2020, Breitbart News reported on Virginia Democrats’ push to institute a slew of new gun controls for law-abiding Virginians. Breitbart noted Trump used the gun control push to warn Americans that Democrats will do the same thing on a national scale if given power.

On June 3, 2020, Breitbart News reported Trump observing that Americans buy guns for safety, yet Democrats want to take them away.

His statement came amid a record-setting surge in firearm background checks amid the violence tied to riots around the country.

