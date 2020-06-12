https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stock-market-dow-s-p-500/2020/06/12/id/971863

Wall Street’s main indexes jumped on Friday, recouping about half of the previous session’s sharp losses, but were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears of a rise in new coronavirus infections and economic worries.

All the major S&P sectors rose with technology and financials providing the biggest boost to the benchmark index.

Boeing Co jumped 11%, as it looked to end the week 8% lower. United Airlines Holdings Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd jumped between 14% and 19% leading gains on the S&P 500 following sharp declines in the previous session.

“People are just taking a breather after the outright selling yesterday, like we saw back in the dark days of February and early March,” said Ryan Giannotto, director of research at GraniteShares ETFs in New York.

“There’s always going to be more headlines about coronavirus cases increasing, more tests increasing. That’s just something that markets, investors and companies are going to have to learn to deal with.”

On Thursday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended about 5% below its record closing high and the S&P 500 tumbled nearly 6% as the Federal Reserve’s indication to a long road to recovery and rising COVID-19 cases in the United States cast a pall over investors bets on a swift economic rebound.

The S&P 500 is now about 9% from its record high after being within 5% from that level earlier this week.

The CBOE volatility index eased about 5.33 points after jumping to its highest level since April 23.

Near midday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 412.60 points, or 1.64%, to 25,540.77, the S&P 500 gained 39.26 points, or 1.31%, to 3,041.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 114.90 points, or 1.21%, to 9,607.63.

Photoshop maker Adobe Inc rose 2.3% after posting a better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for its cloud software.

“The technology sector has led the way so far this year and we think this can continue,” said Stuart Rumble, investment director at Fidelity Investments.

“Many companies and businesses are being forced to explore new ways to conduct their businesses online, ranging from remote working, video conferencing to online shopping and payments.”

Yoga apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc fell 1.9% after posting lower-than-expected quarterly results due to coronavirus-induced store closures.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 14.99-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 11.73-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and no new low.

GLOBAL STOCKS

Global equity markets bounced back on Friday as investors took in stride the U.S. Federal Reserve’s outlook for a long road to recovery and bet shutdowns to fight the coronavirus pandemic were unlikely to be reinstated widely.

All three major U.S. stock indexes rebounded from Thursday’s worst single-day drop in three months, regaining a chunk of their losses. In Europe, the STOXX 600 Index snapped a four-day losing streak to add 0.1%.

Still, gold was heading toward its biggest weekly gain since early April as a jump in COVID-19 cases in some U.S. states fed fears that new economic shutdowns might be put in place.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 slumped 5.9%, its steepest one-session loss since March 16, fueled by the Fed’s warning that the U.S. economy would contract by 6.5% this year.

Despite those concerns, Julie Fox, a managing director for private wealth at UBS Financial Services in New York, saw room for equities to move higher.

“The Fed’s comments highlighted the risks that the economic recovery may not be V-shaped, but it also showed that they’re committed to loosening the financial conditions,” she said.

Fox said markets remain in a “volatile environment (due to) uncertainties around the virus (or) just the general growth outlook of how quickly the recovery can happen.”

Despite the rebound, the Dow and S&P 500 were on track to post their worst week in 12 weeks.

Frankfurt’s DAX, Paris’s CAC40 and London’s FTSE were all in positive territory, the latter shrugging off data showing Britain’s economy shrank the most on record in April.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.26%, and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.91% lower.

Spot gold added 0.6% to $1,737.83 an ounce and has gained about 3% so far this week.

Oil prices were on track for their first weekly fall in seven as new U.S. coronavirus cases spiked.

U.S. crude recently fell 0.44% to $36.18 per barrel and Brent was at $38.83, up 0.73% on the day.

The three major U.S. stock indexes posted their worst day on Thursday since mid-March, when markets were sent into free-fall by the abrupt economic lockdowns put in place to contain the pandemic.

Cases in New Mexico, Utah and Arizona rose by 40% over the week ended Sunday, a Reuters tally showed. Florida and Arkansas are other hot spots.

In currencies, the pound shed early gains against a weaker dollar and was 0.6% lower on the day, after it had risen 3.9% against the dollar in 10 consecutive days of gains. Sterling was last trading at $1.2525, down 0.60%. The dollar index rose 0.271%.

The euro down 0.42% todown 0.52% to $1.125.

The Norwegian crown advanced the most, rising 0.8% to 9.5480 against the U.S. currency.

In China’s onshore market, the yuan fell 0.3%, headed for its biggest daily decline since May 27.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 0.7067%.

Bond prices were buoyed after they rallied following the Fed’s commitment on Wednesday to years of extraordinary support to counter the economic fallout from the pandemic.

