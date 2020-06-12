https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/502448-east-wing-rips-book-saying-melania-trump-renegotiated-prenup-before

The East Wing on Friday dismissed a new book about first lady Melania TrumpMelania TrumpTrump was rushed to White House bunker due to breach of temporary barricades: report The Memo: Nation nears a breaking point Washington archbishop criticizes Trump visit to Catholic shrine MORE that reported she waited to move to the White House in 2017 while she renegotiated the terms of her prenuptial agreement with President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate advances public lands bill in late-night vote Warren, Democrats urge Trump to back down from veto threat over changing Confederate-named bases Esper orders ‘After Action Review’ of National Guard’s role in protests MORE.

“Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources. This book belongs in the fiction genre,” Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamPence names new press secretary McEnany: Prayer ‘made a lot of difference’ in 2016 election McEnany stamps her brand on White House press operation MORE, the first lady’s chief of staff, said in a statement. The statement did not address any specific claims in the book.

The Washington Post reported Friday morning on a forthcoming book from one of its reporters, Mary Jordan, about the first lady prior to and during her time in the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melania Trump remained in New York City when the president first moved into the White House, citing a desire not to uproot then-10-year-old Barron Trump in the middle of a school year. Jordan reported that was accurate, but that the first lady was also using the time apart as leverage to renegotiate more favorable terms for her prenuptial agreement.

Jordan’s book was based on more than 100 interviews with the first lady’s former schoolmates and those close to the White House, according to the Post.

The Trumps’ relationship has been subject to intense scrutiny throughout their time in the White House.

The president faced allegations in 2019 that he had an affair with adult-film star Stormy Daniels shortly after Melania Trump gave birth to Barron and then paid her to remain quiet during the 2016 campaign.

The president has denied the affairs, and the first lady said in 2018 rumors of her husband’s infidelity were “not concern and focus of mine.”

The first lady has been independent from her husband regularly over the last three years, most recently taking part in PSAs on the coronavirus and urging Americans to wear masks, something the president has chafed at.

The president told his former press secretary Sean Spicer Sean Michael SpicerFederal plan to contain Washington protests employs 7,600 personnel: report Democrats introduce bill to rein in Trump’s power under Insurrection Act OVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Murkowski, Mattis criticism ratchets up pressure on GOP over Trump| Esper orders hundreds of active-duty troops outside DC sent home day after reversal | Iran releases US Navy veteran Michael White MORE in an interview last week that the first lady has “great judgment.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

