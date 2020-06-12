https://www.westernjournal.com/fast-food-addict-loses-250-lbs-fulfill-dream-becoming-us-marine/

Everyone knows that eating poorly is a recipe for disaster.

It’s a pity the foods that are the worst for us often taste the best, and many people retaliate against that sad fact by attempting crazy diets.

But without dedication and a plan, attempts to lose weight stay just that: attempts. Adan Prescott from Tucson, Arizona, knows all about that.

It started — as it does for many — with tragedy. Prescott’s downward spiral began when his father, a 62-year-old Vietnam War veteran died of a heart attack in 2013.

TRENDING: Joy Behar Realizes Her Mistake After Calling Trump a ‘Domestic Terrorist’

Prescott was just 18 at the time, and though he said he’d always been a little on the heavier side, his lifestyle began to catch up with him.

“I never cooked for myself and every meal would be a takeout or from a gas station,” he admitted to Metro, a U.K. outlet. “It was the typical burgers, pizzas and all that fatty stuff.”

But it wasn’t just the food. It was a combination of poor meal choices combined with the sheer amount of soda that he drank every day: He claimed to have guzzled nearly 11 liters of sugary drinks every single day.

Add to that the fact that he also had a job as a security guard and didn’t move much, and it’s no wonder he ballooned so quickly. By October 2016, he weighed 460 pounds.

“When my dad died I just stopped caring,” he explained. “I started eating a lot of junk and used to love drinking soda.”

“‘I must have drank 400 ounces of full fat soda a day, I think that’s probably why I got so big. When I was at my biggest it was difficult to walk and I struggled to bend down to put my shoes on.

But Prescott had a dream that was at odds with his reality, and that dream forced him to change his reality.

“I decided that I didn’t want to die when I 40 and I wanted to achieve something with my life. I always wanted to be a Marine so that’s what motivated me,” he said.

RELATED: ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Nearly Has Legs Amputated, Thanks Fans for Prayers

“It’s a dream I’ve had since I was little. My dad was in the Army and even though he’s not here now, he inspired me to lose the weight and change my life in the ways that I did.”

The first and most obvious thing to do was to overhaul his eating habits. He swapped out burgers and fries for chicken and rice, and started cooking for himself and making much healthier choices adding up to 1,200 calories a day.

Within two months, he’d lost 50 pounds. By the end of a year, he’d lost 100.

Once he lost enough weight to safely begin exercising, he started with walking, eventually graduating to jogging and body-weight exercises.

In 2019, Prescott was 230 pounds, half what he’d weighed at his highest point.

“When I look back at photos now though, I realize I was huge,” he said. “I decided to change because I hated the way I looked and I had ignored it for too long. I didn’t want to die young because of my weight and that was scary.”

Finally, he was able to take that first step in realizing his goal and went to boot camp.

“I spent five months in the boot camp and needed to work hard to get physically fit,” he admitted. “I had to pass fitness and other tests, so had to be in good shape. By July 2019 I was down to about 210 pounds. I eat a classic bodybuilding diet and am the fittest I have been in as long as I can remember.

“I passed all of the tests I needed to in the July and passed out as a qualified Marine. I’m really pleased with the shape I’m in now, I work out six times a week and have some real good definition. I’ve been concentrating on building muscle mass and am gaining weight in the gym so I can bulk up and get stronger.”

Prescott said that while he’s not proud about allowing himself to get to 460 pounds, he is proud that he’s been able to change and is much happier with what he sees now.

“I’m the happiest I have ever been,” he said. “I like to think my dad will be proud of me too.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

