Do you think Joe Biden would ever describe the anarchists who have taken over part of Seattle as terrorists?

How about the people who have looted and destroyed stores in multiple cities?

Or the people who burned down the Minneapolis Police building? Would Biden call them terrorists?

Of course he wouldn’t.

Yet according to Politico, he did refer to members of the completely peaceful Tea Party as terrorists in 2011:

Sources: Biden likened tea partiers to ‘terrorists’ Vice President Joe Biden joined House Democrats in lashing tea party Republicans Monday, accusing them of having “acted like terrorists” in the fight over raising the nation’s debt limit, according to several sources in the room. Biden was agreeing with a line of argument made by Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.) at a two-hour, closed-door Democratic Caucus meeting. “We have negotiated with terrorists,” an angry Doyle said, according to sources in the room. “This small group of terrorists have made it impossible to spend any money.” Biden, driven by his Democratic allies’ misgivings about the debt-limit deal, responded: “They have acted like terrorists.” Biden’s office initially declined to comment about what the vice president said inside the closed-door session, but after POLITICO published the remarks, spokeswoman Kendra Barkoff said: “The word was used by several members of Congress. The vice president does not believe it’s an appropriate term in political discourse.”

This is what Biden is saying about what’s happening now:

It’s in our darkest moments that we’ve produced some of our greatest progress — and we have that opportunity once again. Let’s make this a moment of action to address systemic racism and propel our nation into an era of true equality and opportunity. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 11, 2020

Nothing about the fights we’re facing will be easy. Racism has been a fixture in our society for hundreds of years. But I’m ready to get to work on day one. We can’t accept anything less from an American president. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 10, 2020

What a notable difference in tone.

