Rather than be fired, a Florida police officer resigned from his position days after he posted a controversial statement on Facebook offering to hire police officers charged with assaulting protesters, The Hill reports.

During a Friday press conference, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Lt. Bert Gamin resigned from his role. Gamin served as the president of a Florida chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Ivey said he told Gamin he was going to fire him after an internal investigation was conducted on the social media posts. Ivey added that Gamin was suspended with pay earlier this week pending the results of the internal investigation.

One of the posts made on the Facebook page of the Brevard County Fraternal Order of Police on Saturday stated, “Hey Buffalo 57…and Atlanta 6…we are hiring in Florida. Lower taxes, no spineless leadership, or dumb mayors rambling on at press conferences… Plus… we got your back!”

The post references 57 Buffalo police officers who resigned from a special unit in protest of how two officers were treated after they allegedly pushed a 75-year-old protester to the ground. The man’s lawyer said he suffered a brain injury from the fall. The two officers face criminal charges.

In Atlanta, six officers are facing felony charges after a video surfaced showing them dragging a young college students from their car during a protest.

People have been protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man, who was killed by a white former police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

Gamin’s personnel file also was reviewed during the investigation. Ivey said Gamin faced a verbal reprimand 15 years ago for an incident “involving an alleged racial overtone” in “comments to one of his subordinates at the time, and they were disrespectful and extremely unprofessional to say the least.”

Ivey said he informed Gamin he was planning on terminating him from the department when he opted to resign.

He said Gamin’s comments “showed very poor judgment and further brought considerable embarrassment to our agency and other local police departments.”

He added that he believes Gamin regrets making the comments.

“He recognizes that they were not only untimely but they were very distasteful. And I believe that if he could go back and unwind time, we wouldn’t be standing here right now,” he said.

