https://www.dailywire.com/news/even-ice-cube-opposes-canceling-paw-patrol

Cancel culture has kicked into overdrive the past two weeks, threatening everything and anything that may potentially offend the woke mob. After canceling shows like “Cops” and “Live PD,” the mob then set their crosshairs on “Paw Patrol” – the children’s show about a crew of search and rescue dogs.

Even rapper Ice Cube, who has been critical of the police for years, believes that canceling “Paw Patrol” is a bridge too far.

“My grandbaby loves Paw Patrol, this s**t is going too far,” the “F**k Da Police” singer tweeted on Thursday as he shared a TMZ report about the current movement.

My grand baby loves Paw Patrol, this shit is going too far😂 https://t.co/hpgtict8Uu — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 12, 2020

As reported by The Daily Wire, “Paw Patrol” announced on June 2 that it would stall its programming until June 7th in solidarity with black community.

“In solidarity of #amplifymelanatedvoices we will be muting our content until June 7th to give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning. #amplifyblackvoices,” tweeted the show’s official account.

Per usual, the mob was not satisfied, as they continued to call for the show’s cancellation. From The Daily Wire:

The New York Times noted of the character Chase, a German Shepherd which serves as a police and spy dog, “In the world of ‘Paw Patrol,’ Chase is drawn to be a very good boy who barks stuff like ‘Chase is on the case!’ and ‘All in a police pup’s day!’ as he rescues kittens in his tricked-out S.U.V.” Here are some of the comments that followed Paw Patrol’s attempt at being politically correct: “Euthanize the police dog,” “Defund the paw patrol.” “All dogs go to heaven, except the class traitors in the Paw Patrol.” More: “You’ve already brainwashed a bunch of kids into thinking law enforcement is a noble and just profession. better to scrap production forever if you want to make lasting change.”

After HBO Max announced that it would be temporarily pulling “Gone with the Wind” so as to add an introduction with a black scholar to speak on the film’s racial depictions, “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg came out against such censorship.

“Personally I think if you put things in a historical context — because if you start pulling every film … you’re going to have to pull all of the blaxploitation movies because they’re not depicting us the right way,” said Goldberg, as reported by Fox News.

“That’s a very long list of films,” she continued. “If you put, before you show the film: Listen, this was shot when things were different, and we don’t, you know, we don’t do this anymore, that’s what — you have to put something in context, and I think with ‘Cops,’ listen, if you balance the people you arrest — if you arrested everybody, if you make it widespread — white people, yellow people, brown people. If everybody’s getting arrested, you can have ‘Cops.’ It just feels like it’s a whole bunch of black people all the time. I’m just saying.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

