As protesters have beheaded, toppled, and vandalized statues and monuments across America this week in their fury over racism and George Floyd’s death, the righteously indignant managed to expose their pitiful lack of knowledge by defacing the statue of an abolitionist in Philadelphia.

Yup, some crew of comrades decided to score big left-wing points by tossing red paint on the Matthias Baldwin statue outside City Hall — and further demonstrated their ignorance by spray-painting “murderer” and “colonizer” on the pedestal.

Here’s a photo of one justice seeker apparently in the process of placing a noose around the statue’s neck:

‘Morons’

The graffiti has been cleaned off the statue, National Review reported, adding that a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said the statue was vandalized during recent demonstrations.

And the act doesn’t sit well with Joe Walsh, a member of the Friends of Matthias Baldwin Park, who told the outlet that Baldwin “hired blacks in his shops when that was not the norm.”

“He was BLM [Black Lives Matter] before there was a slogan,” Walsh added to National Review.

More from the outlet:

Born in 1795, Baldwin moved to Philadelphia from New Jersey at the age of 16 and rose from an apprenticeship at a local jeweler to establish a successful business manufacturing train locomotives. Baldwin argued for the right of African Americans to vote in Pennsylvania during the state’s 1837 Constitutional Convention, and helped establish a school for African American children where he paid teachers’ salaries for years.

Oh, and National Review also said protesters defaced Philadelphia’s Civil War Soldiers and Sailors monument with graffiti reading “BLM” — not that they bothered to read the monument’s inscription: “All who have labored today in behalf of the Union have wrought for the best interests of the country and the world not only for the present but for all future ages.”

Walsh told the outlet that “the irony of vandalizing a monument to those who died to end slavery is lost on the morons who don’t know their history.”

