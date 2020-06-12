https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/illinois-forces-churches-christian-businesses-fund-killing-babies-abortions/

(LIFE NEWS) In the aftermath of COVID-19 related religious liberty lawsuits, the Thomas More Society has now sue the State of Illinois to challenge a law requiring all health insurance policies sold in the state provide coverage for elective chemical and surgical abortions, with no exemptions even for churches.

On June 10, 2020, the Thomas More Society filed a complaint in the Sangamon County Circuit Court, charging the state with abuses of the Illinois Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act in relation to the abortion insurance mandate. The case was filed on behalf of a Baptist church association, a dental practice and its owner, and a freight company and its owner. The lawsuit charges that Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, the Department of Insurance, and its director, Robert Muriel, have refused to protect the plaintiffs’ sincerely held religious beliefs, which forbid them from funding and providing coverage for elective abortions.

