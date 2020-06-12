https://thehill.com/policy/international/502418-international-court-condemns-trump-sanctions-order

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has condemned President TrumpDonald John TrumpSenate advances public lands bill in late-night vote Warren, Democrats urge Trump to back down from veto threat over changing Confederate-named bases Esper orders ‘After Action Review’ of National Guard’s role in protests MORE’s executive order sanctioning court officials investigating alleged war crimes by American troops in Afghanistan.

Trump on Thursday signed the order putting restrictions on any person believed to be involved in efforts to investigate, detain or prosecute Americans for war crimes.

The ICC said in a Thursday statement that it “expresses profound regret at the announcement of further threats and coercive actions, including financial measures, against the Court and its officials, made earlier today by the Government of the United States.”

“These attacks constitute an escalation and an unacceptable attempt to interfere with the rule of law and the Court’s judicial proceedings. They are announced with the declared aim of influencing the actions of ICC officials in the context of the Court’s independent and objective investigations and impartial judicial proceedings,” the statement continued.

Trump’s Thursday order also authorizes sanctions against ICC staff investigating American intelligence officials and officials from Allied countries, including Israel, according to The Associated Press. The order would block the financial assets of court employees, in addition to barring them from entering the U.S.

The court, which is based in the Hague, investigates issues like war crimes and genocide. However, its jurisdiction is limited to nations that have signed onto the Rome Statue, which the U.S. has not.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany accused the ICC in a Thursday statement of taking “no action to reform itself and continues to pursue politically-motivated investigations against us and our allies, including Israel.”

“We are concerned that adversary nations are manipulating the International Criminal Court by encouraging these allegations against United States personnel,” McEnany continued.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoPompeo: US response to Floyd protests a ‘stark contrast’ to authoritarian regimes Trump administration accuses international court of corruption at ‘highest levels,’ authorizes sanctions A crisis on the Korean peninsula reinforces the need for allies MORE called the tribunal a “kangaroo court” and said that “we cannot allow ICC officials and their families to come to the United States to shop and travel and otherwise enjoy American freedoms as these same officials seek to prosecute the defender of those very freedoms.”

Senior officials with the United Nations and the European Union warned against Trump’s move Thursday, the AP reported.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called Trump’s order “a matter of serious concern.” A spokesman for UN. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the international body has “taken note with concern” over Trump’s order.

O-Gon Kwan, president of the Assembly of States Parties, the ICC’s management and oversight mechanism, also called out the order in a statement Thursday.

“These measures are unprecedented. They undermine our common endeavor to fight impunity and to ensure accountability for mass atrocities. I deeply regret measures targeting Court officials, staff and their families,” he said.

