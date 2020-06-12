https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/israeli-government-set-give-final-approval-trump-heights/

(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) About 20 families are scheduled to move to Trump Heights in the summer.

The Israeli government is expected to give its final approval on Sunday to begin building up Trump Heights, a future settlement named after U.S. President Donald Trump.

“The initiative to establish a new settlement in the Golan Heights, that will be called by the name of President Donald Trump, expresses an appreciation for his actions for the State of Israel in general and the Golan Heights specifically,” a government statement regarding the proposal reads as quoted by Israel’s Walla news agency.

