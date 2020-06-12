https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/joe-biden-racist-website-available-100000-usd-can-purchase-775192-hong-kong-dollars/

The Joe Biden is a Racist dot com website is selling for a cool $100,000. If you live in Hong Kong you can get it for $775,193 Hong Kong dollars.

Another similar website must have been purchased by a liberal. The site RacistJoeBiden.com is linked to a far-left Huffington Post article that slanders President Trump for calling out five boys in New York who were accused of brutally raping a woman in Central park. This event happened before Donald Trump was in politics but of course nothing is off limits for the far-left. Joe Biden on the other hand has said many racist remarks while in politics these past 50 years.

Of course Joe Biden is a Democrat so he can get away with fondling children in public, lying, embezzling millions through his family while in office and many, many more corrupt and illegal activities.





Hat tip Candice.

