It is now clear that Barack Obama turned America into a Banana Republic.

On Tuesday General Flynn Attorney Sidney Powell informed Flynn’s supporters the oral argument in his ongoing case will be live-streamed on the DC Circuit YouTube channel.

The hearing took place at 9:30 AM Eastern Time on Friday morning, June 12, 2020.

** Here is a link to the DC Circuit YouTube page.

During the hearing this morning Judge Wilkins brought up a hypothetical race case.

The Flynn case has ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with race!

This is the state of the judicial system in our nation’s capital.

After an hour-and-a-half it is now clear that the lawless deep state attorneys are arguing that the government has the right to target you, charge you, attack you, smear you, hide evidence from you, fine you, jail you and bankrupt you even AFTER all charges are dropped against you.

This is why you CAN NEVER vote for Democrats.

Today is another disgraceful day for the Democrat Party and Obama White House.

What is happening to our country?

