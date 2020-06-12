https://www.dailywire.com/news/kareem-abdul-jabbars-son-reportedly-arrested-accused-of-stabbing-neighbor-multiple-times

Former NBA star and left-wing activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son, 28-year-old Adam Abdul Jabbar, has reportedly been arrested after allegedly stabbing his neighbor multiple times.

According to TMZ Sports, the basketball star’s son was arrested in San Clemente, California on June 9 and has been “booked on 1 count of assault with a deadly weapon.” From the report:

Cops tell us … officers responded to call about a stabbing on June 9 around 10 PM in San Clemente, CA. “The suspect, who is the neighbor of the victim, was arrested without incident,” a police spokesperson tells us. Cops say the victim transported himself to the hospital “with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.” According to his booking sheet, Abdul-Jabbar stands 6’7″ and weighs 180 lbs. He has since been released from custody, cops say. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials tell us.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has issued no comment at this time.

In the wake of George Floyd’s killing at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said that America needs to have a conversation about police brutality and racism in America.

“This isn’t a new issue; this has been happening,” Abdul-Jabbar said on CNBC. “We all need to be respected by the people who enforce the law. And that hasn’t happened.”

“Certain people among the ranks of police are racist or are afraid of people who don’t look like them,” he continued. “I think all of us would serve this issue if we can make friends with someone who doesn’t look like us. I think that is a key issue here, that too much of people’s humanity and their right to be a part of the American dream, that’s not recognized all the time, and that’s very unfortunate.”

In an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said the protests were largely against what he called “institutional racism” that exists throughout every level of the United States.

“The black community is used to the institutional racism inherent in education, the justice system and jobs,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote. “And even though we do all the conventional things to raise public and political awareness — write articulate and insightful pieces in the Atlantic, explain the continued devastation on CNN, support candidates who promise change — the needle hardly budges.”

“We have to listen to people who are suffering,” he continued. “Black Americans are often the last hired and the first fired; we can change that. There’s a lot of positive ways we can relate to our fellow citizens and work on this problem and eliminate it.”

In March 2019, when all of Hollywood was threatening to boycott the state of Georgia for instituting an anti-abortion law, the basketball legend encouraged the boycotts, arguing that such pro-life laws were a throwback to times where “pretty much everyone who wasn’t a straight, white Christian male was considered a second-class citizen whose rights and future depended on the patriarchs’ whims and largesse.”

