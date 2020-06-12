https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/lawyer-flynn-judge-says-no-reason-think-case-wont-dismissed/

A lawyer representing the judge overseeing the Michael Flynn trial told an appeals court Friday there’s no reason “to fear” that the district court will deny the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case.

Beth Wilkinson, representing Judge Emmet Sullivan, described the judge’s delay in acting on the DOJ motion and the soliciting of opinions to oppose it as “getting advice,” reported Just the News,

JTN said it was unclear when the panel of judges — Neomi Rao, Robert Wilkins and Karen Henderson — would make a decision, but it’s unlikely to be before Monday.

The DOJ filed the motion to dismiss after evidence unsealed in the case confirmed Flynn’s claim that the FBI set him up in a “perjury trap” then pressured him to plead guilty to lying to agents. The case was part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into now-debunked claims of Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

The DOJ reviewed the prosecution of Flynn and found that since the FBI already had a transcript of the telephone call at the center of case with the Russian ambassaor, there was no legal basis for the interview from which the charges arose.

Sullivan refused to sign off on the DOJ motion to dismiss and instead hired a retired judge essentially to take the DOJ’s place as prosecutor.

Principal Deputy Solicitor General of the United States Jeff Wall said the government has done more than required to justify its motion. Dismissal now is the proper step, he said, to prevent the dispute from becoming a “public spectacle.”

Flynn’s lawyer, Sidney Powell, said the requirements have been met and Judge Sullivan is exceeding his authority.

The Washington Examiner reported one of the appeals court judges asked who the judge appointed by Sullivan would represent in the case.

The judge pointed out there’s no more controversy, since both the defense and the prosecution want the case dropped.

Typically, federal courts have jurisdiction only over a dispute.

