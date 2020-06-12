http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5iiBl5LExL0/

Friday, CNN anchor Don Lemon pointed the finger at President Donald Trump for “doing the most harm when it comes to race relations, police relations in this country right now.”

Lemon during “New Day” said Trump has been “tone-deaf” when it comes to how he has handled the unrest since George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody, including when it comes to renaming military bases or schools named after Confederate leaders. He claimed Trump is not only “behind the times,” but “he’s not even in 1968.”

“I see a president who is quite frankly at the very least tone-deaf,” Lemon advised. “When you see all the people around him, the people he respects the most, the generals, the military folks, even people who are in his inner circle disagreeing with him on how he handled protesters in Washington when he wanted that photo-op by gassing then and moving them off the streets and not meeting the moment right now. So, I think right now, the president is probably the person who is doing the most harm when it comes to race relations, police relations in this country right now because he is simply behind the times. Not only is he not 2020, he’s not even in 1968.”

He later added, “I think the president, what he’s doing, is appealing to a very small group in his base. I shouldn’t say a very small group. They’re quite — it’s a large number. But it’s a minority of Americans in his base, and he’s not expanding his base by that. I don’t believe that most Americans see eye to eye with the president when it comes to these things. And when you actually look at them objectively, no one wants the name of a traitor or someone who lost the war or actually fought against America in the Civil War on a military base or on a school or on a park or anything. I mean, it makes complete sense. I think the GOP, although they have been silent for most of his presidency, I think they’re actually waking up now because they realize that public sentiment and actually history is not really on his side.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

