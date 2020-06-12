https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/majority-voters-believe-trump-will-win/

While many polls show President Trump’s approval sliding and Joe Biden ahead nationally in head-to-head surveys, a new poll finds a majority of likely voters believe Trump will win re-election.

The Zogby Analytics poll asked the likely voters, regardless of their personal preference and political affiliation, to declare who they believe will win.

Slightly more than half, 51%, believe Trump will defeat Biden, while 43% think it will be Biden and 6% believe someone else will win.

Among the subgroups polled by Zogby, only voters in the West think Biden will win, 49%, while 42% think it will be Trump.

The other subgroups:

Born Again Christians (Trump 68%/Biden 28%)

NASCAR fans (Trump 68%/Biden 29%)

Union voters (Trump 61%/Biden 35%)

Voters who recently lost a job (Trump 58%/Biden 34%)

Men (Trump 57%/Biden 39%)

Women (Trump 47%/Biden 46%)

Voters living in the East (Trump 49%/Biden 45%)

South (Trump 53%/Biden 42%)

Central/Great Lakes (Trump 56%/Biden 38%).

Zogby Analytics said that when it came to the crucial swing voters, the race tightened up considerably.

“For example, Independent voters (Biden 45%/Trump 42%) were slightly more upbeat that Joe Biden would win, no matter their political support, as were moderates (Biden 51%/42% Trump), while among Hispanics there was a statistical tie at 45% and 46%, respectively, between Trump and Biden,” Zogby said.

Also, 51% of voters believe Democrats are more of a threat to an economic recovery in the U.S., while 49% believe Republicans are the bigger threat.

The poll of 1,007 likely voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1%.

In his “Washington Secrets” column, Paul Bedard noted the poll is different from most, asking voters who they think will win regardless of their personal politics.

“Here, issues such as voter enthusiasm play a role. And the belief that Republicans are better for the economy — also tested in the survey — likely gave Trump a slight edge,” he said.

“The survey was the latest to show that while voters indicate they prefer Biden, they expect Trump to win.”

