CNN needs to get their story straight.

Armed Guard at Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (Getty)

On Thursday CNN political reporter Oliver Darcy, who defended the anarchist Seattle Autonomous Zone, published a hit piece on conservative publishers.



Oliver Darcy, whose primary purpose at the network is to silence conservative voices, published a hit piece on The Gateway Pundit, Breitbart, and others.

Says Darcy: “Right-wing websites like Breitbart and The Gateway Pundit have also pushed the narrative that armed Antifa members have begun seizing land.

“Antifa is reportedly seeking armed volunteers to take turns manning barricades and holding ground that protesters have seized within Seattle city limits,” a Wednesday Breitbart article said.

That report relied on a post from the far-right blog The Gateway Pundit, a website known for peddling misinformation and conspiracy theories.”

If you’ve been getting your news from right-wing media, you probably think armed militant Antifa activists have seized a section of Seattle. But the mayor’s office tells me, “City officials have not interacted with ‘armed antifa militants’ at this site.”https://t.co/ctZiwNNCx6 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 11, 2020

In his report Darcy says the local officials said there was “no interaction” with armed individuals at the CHAZ encampment.

TGP reporter Cassandra Fairbanks immediately responded to Darcy’s hit piece with video of armed antifa-anarchist terrorists in the Capitol Hill Free Zone (CHAZ).

The video is fucking hilarious, by the wayhttps://t.co/3BU92qxhnn https://t.co/keUtzZq0Vh — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) June 11, 2020

On Thursday a different CNN reporter told the CNN audience there is “no doubt some of these protesters are armed.”

CNN reporter starts a live hit by saying it’s peaceful in the Seattle “CHAZ.” An occupier crashes the shot and tries to organize people to interrupt the hit. The reporter then says “no doubt some of these protesters are armed.” pic.twitter.com/CNXHanvxFm — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 12, 2020

It’s pretty clear where the fake news are coming from these days.

Hopefully, Oliver Darcy will correct his latest fake news report.

For the record — the armed Antifa anarchists were standing at the entrance with AR15s.

Just spoke with 2 people at #CHAZ entrances with AR-15s. They coordinate with medics & keep an eye on passing cars, people coming in, etc. They are not charging people fees to walk around. People say they feel safer with police gone & thanked this man during my intvw. pic.twitter.com/6hqxv5Bydv — Casey Martin (@caseyworks) June 11, 2020

