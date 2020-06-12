https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/obama-admin-pentagon-confederate/2020/06/12/id/971864

The Pentagon during the Obama Administration declined to change its policy for naming military bases, some of which are named for Confederate leaders, saying “these historic names represent individuals, not causes or ideologies.”

A Pentagon spokesperson at the time, Col. Steve Warren, said in July 2015 that “as of now, there is no discussion of adjusting the naming policy,” according to CNN.

“Every Army installation is named for a soldier who holds a place in our military history,” added the Pentagon’s chief of public affairs at the time, Army Brig. Gen. Malcolm B. Frost. “Accordingly, these historic names represent individuals, not causes or ideologies. It should be noted that the naming occurred in the spirit of reconciliation, not division.”

The Pentagon also noted that each military service decides how to name their own bases.

According to the Associated Press, the military’s official policy on naming military forts and posts started with War Department General Order Number 11 from 1832, which states: “All new posts which may be hereafter established, will receive their names from the War Department, and be announced in General Orders from the Headquarters of the Army.”

Most military forts and camps designated during the second World War were named after notable members of the military, including Confederates.

