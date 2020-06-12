https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/day-2014-isis-slaughters-1700-young-shia-men-soccer-shirts/

Six years ago today ISIS slaughtered THOUSANDS of Shiite men captured in Mosul.

The Western media claimed the captured men were soldiers.

But we still claim the young men were innocent Shia who were in soccer shirts when they were driven out of the city and slaughtered in a ditch.

Euronews posted video.

The Islamic State posted video and photos on Twitter at the time.

It was a horrific massacre.

The Independent reported:

As Isis is driven out of the last few towns under its control, Patrick Cockburn visits the scene where more than 1,700 young air cadets were slaughtered by the group. More than three years later, there are still grisly tell-tale signs of what happened here.

It is one of the most shocking of many sadistic videos shot and publicised by Isis in which its gunmen are seen executing their victims. It shows scenes from the Camp Speicher massacre on 12 June 2014 when Isis murdered 1,700 army recruits in a former palace compound of Saddam Hussein on the banks of the Tigris river near Tikrit.

Columns of terrified young men are filmed being driven at gunpoint by masked Isis gunmen dressed in black towards mass graves which the victims can see are already filled with bodies. Others are beaten as they stumble down stone steps onto a small dock under a bridge on the Tigris. As each one is dragged forward by a guard, he is shot in the head by a man with a pistol so he falls into the water. The ground where the killings are taking place is covered in blood.