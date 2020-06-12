https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/oral-arguments-general-flynn-case-will-live-streamed-morning-will-post-link/

On Tuesday General Flynn Attorney Sidney Powell informed his supporters the oral argument in his ongoing case will be live-streamed on the DC Circuit YouTube channel.

The hearing will take place at 9:30 AM Eastern Time on Friday morning, June 12, 2020.

** Here is a link to the DC Circuit YouTube page.

** You can donate to the General Flynn Defense Fund here.

The US government dropped its charges against General Michael Flynn and the Defense Team agreed to drop charges weeks ago now. This was due to misconduct by the liberal prosecutors. But Judge Emmet Sullivan went rogue and is holding his own investigation. This is not how the law in the US works.

Someone needs to tell Judge Sullivan that Article III doesn’t give him prosecutorial powers. Sorry, @BarackObama, you’re wrong. AG Barr isn’t undermining the rule of law—Judge Sullivan is. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 14, 2020

