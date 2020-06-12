https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/outrageous-judge-wilkins-flynn-case-brings-hypothetical-race-case-police-brutality-flynn-hearing/

On Tuesday General Flynn Attorney Sidney Powell informed Flynn’s supporters the oral argument in his ongoing case will be live-streamed on the DC Circuit YouTube channel.

The hearing will take place at 9:30 AM Eastern Time on Friday morning, June 12, 2020.

During the hearing this morning Judge Wilkins brought up a hypothetical race case.

The Flynn case has ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with race!

This is the state of the judicial system in our nation’s capital.

Judge Wilkins was trying to draw parallels between this case and a white cop/black suspect civil rights issue… Shameful race baiting rage monger… — God Knows Bubba (@GodKnowsBubba) June 12, 2020

Right?! Judge Wilkins keeps trying to insinuate that somehow dismissing Flynn could impact future cases where race is involved?! pic.twitter.com/3JB8Adqwy7 — Countess (@costcounted) June 12, 2020

Judge Wilkins is trying to bring RACE into this case for WHAT reason? These Judges are grasping at THE KITCHEN SINK to keep this going against @GenFlynn America WAKE UP as the Deep State can get to anyone…these Judge are COMPRIMISED! — Tru_Patriot_ (@trupatriot20) June 12, 2020

Michael Flynn Jr. tells everyone to take a deep breath.

Holy Crap! Judge Wilkins is bringing in the Race Card to rebut rule 48a. 🙏🇺🇸🎺💥🌽🙄🌈@drceline961 — Celine⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@drceline961) June 12, 2020

Listening to Flynn Writ of Mandamus Hearing. Judge Wilkins used a Hypothetical about a police brutality case being dismissed by the government against a white officer who brutalized a black defendant for racial reasons. What the hell?#flynn #DrainTheSwamp #deepstate#q #qanon — Uncle Sam (@UncleSam_84) June 12, 2020

