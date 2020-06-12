https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/outrageous-judge-wilkins-flynn-case-brings-hypothetical-race-case-police-brutality-flynn-hearing/

On Tuesday General Flynn Attorney Sidney Powell informed Flynn’s supporters the oral argument in his ongoing case will be live-streamed on the DC Circuit YouTube channel.

The hearing will take place at 9:30 AM Eastern Time on Friday morning, June 12, 2020.

** Here is a link to the DC Circuit YouTube page.

https://www.c-span.org/video/?472993-1/dc-circuit-oral-argument-michael-flynn-perjury-dismissal-case&live#

TRENDING: Seattle Officials Deliver Porta Potties in Support of Antifa – Mayor Defends Autonomous Zone, “CHAZ is Not a Lawless Wasteland of Anarchist Insurrection”

** You can donate to the General Flynn Defense Fund here.

During the hearing this morning Judge Wilkins brought up a hypothetical race case.
The Flynn case has ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with race!

This is the state of the judicial system in our nation’s capital.

Michael Flynn Jr. tells everyone to take a deep breath.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...