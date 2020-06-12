https://www.theepochtimes.com/overnight-shootings-in-philadelphia-leave-at-least-1-dead-11-wounded-police_3386227.html

Separate shooting incidents that occurred overnight in Philadelphia left at least 11 people injured and one person dead, according to multiple reports.

One shooting happened in the Hunting Park neighborhood in the city and involved at least six people. A group of people was standing outside on the sidewalk when they got ambushed by a group of “masked men,” who jumped out of a car and opened fire, authorities said.

A victim caught in the gunfire returned fire on the armed men. Police said they suspect the incident was gang-related, FOX29 reported.

“6 of 11 victims were shot on N Broad St near Lycoming St—police say a group jumped out of a car in ski masks & started firing at the group standing on the sidewalk,” FOX29 reporter Kelly Rule wrote on Twitter, adding a video of the scene.

The victims haven’t been identified but were reportedly five men and one woman. Four of the victims drove themselves to nearby hospitals. All victims of the shooting and have been listed as being in a stable condition, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Other shooting incidents that happened that night involves a man who was shot and killed while sitting inside his parked car in Juniata Park, police said. Another duo was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to the legs in the city’s Kensington section.

Two men had also been hospitalized that night in the Fairmount section, authorities said. The details of the shooting and conditions of the men are unknown.

File photo showing a Philadelphia police officer monitoring activity while responding to a shooting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

A neighbor whose identity was not released told NBC10 that it’s never safe for her children to go outside.

“Something happens here almost every day like my kids can’t come outside and play,” she told the outlet. “You’re basically stuck in the house, living here.”

Jim MacMillan, a Philadelphia journalist, wrote on Twitter that the recent wave of violence is “not normal, not even for Philadelphia.”

“This is Philadelphia’s second mass shooting in three nights. Six more people were shot in separate incidents across the city,” MacMillan said.

Earlier this week, an alleged gunman fired more than 70 shots outside a home in North Philadelphia. One person was killed in the incident and multiple others injured, FOX 29 reported.

Commanding Officer of Southwest Police Division Derrick Wood said on Twitter that 158 of the city’s 177 homicides so far this year involved gunfire. “Last night, my nephew was killed-he is the 176th homicide victim of the year in Philadelphia,” he added.

“Sometimes, they tell me I do not understand that BLACK LIVES MATTER because I’m a cop. He is the 2nd nephew I have lost to gun violence,” Wood said.

Another senseless murder in this city. In my role as a Police Inspector, I go to community meetings and people tell me BLACK LIVES MATTER. Sometimes, they tell me I do not understand that BLACK LIVES MATTER because I’m a cop. He is the 2nd nephew I have lost to gun violence. — Derrick Wood (@PPDDerrickWood) June 9, 2020

“While we are working on ending racism and police brutality,” he added, “we should be working just as hard on ending this gun violence.”

Detectives are currently working on finding clues that could lead to potential suspects. Authorities described the shootings as a major concern.

“People need to look at it, not look away,” Wood said, “because we’re losing lives.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

