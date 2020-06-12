https://www.theblaze.com/news/police-officer-praying-before-shift

An Oklahoma police officer is going viral on the internet after his fiancée shared a photo of him praying before his shift.

What are the details?

In a widely shared Facebook post, social media user Karmen Nalley said that her betrothed, Ty Hignite, prays nightly ahead of his scheduled watch.

Nalley shared a photo of Hignite kneeling before a vehicle, his head bowed and his hands clasped in front of him.

“I snuck this picture as Ty was leaving for work. He prays every night before he leaves for his shift and I think this photo exemplifies exactly who he is as a person,” Nalley wrote.

“Ty is brave, strong, loving, kind, patient, and so much more,” she continued. “I have a prayer that I say as well, and it always begins and ends with asking God to keep him safe.”

She added, “It is a scary world we live in now, I am not ignorant to that. I wish more people could know Ty and I wish ALL cops were like him. If EVERYONE were as kind hearted as Ty, the world would be a better place.”

At the time of this writing, Nalley’s post has received more than 400 likes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

