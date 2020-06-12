https://www.westernjournal.com/poll-vast-majority-americans-oppose-defund-police-movement/
Nearly two-thirds of Americans oppose the “defund the police” movement. An ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday shows that 64 percent of Americans oppose the movement, while 34 percent of respondents said they supported the idea. Of those polled, 60 percent said they specifically oppose reallocating police budget funds to social and/or public health programs. Reallocating…
