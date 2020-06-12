https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/reminder-hillary-celebrated-confederate-flag-day-every-year-arkansas-first-lady/
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) In 2016 Hillary Clinton delivered a KKK-white supremacist speech in Reno, Nevada to a small group of supporters.
Hillary Clinton was hoping to paint Republicans as a racist but forgot about her own racist past as Arkansas first lady.
As first family of Arkansas the Clintons set aside a special day each year to honor the Confederate Flag.
The Clintons even established a $100 fine for those violating the law: