(GATEWAY PUNDIT) In 2016 Hillary Clinton delivered a KKK-white supremacist speech in Reno, Nevada to a small group of supporters.

Hillary Clinton was hoping to paint Republicans as a racist but forgot about her own racist past as Arkansas first lady.

As first family of Arkansas the Clintons set aside a special day each year to honor the Confederate Flag.

The Clintons even established a $100 fine for those violating the law:

