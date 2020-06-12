https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/reminder-hillary-clinton-celebrated-confederate-flag-day-every-year-arkansas-first-lady-bill-clinton-signed-law-honor-confederacy/

In 2016 Hillary Clinton delivered a KKK-white supremacist speech in Reno, Nevada to a small group of supporters.

Even With Union Attendance, Very Small Crowd for Hillary in Reno… https://t.co/wztFDTNBTT pic.twitter.com/NmSVpxZlvt — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) August 26, 2016

Hillary Clinton was hoping to paint Republicans as a racist but forgot about her own racist past as Arkansas first lady.

As first family of Arkansas the Clintons set aside a special day each year to honor the Confederate Flag.

The Clintons even established a $100 fine for those violating the law:

Clinton had a Confederate flag-like issue of his own. Arkansas Code Annotated, Section 1-5-107, provides as follows: (a) The Saturday immediately preceding Easter Sunday of each year is designated as ‘Confederate Flag Day’ in this state. (b) No person, firm, or corporation shall display an Confederate flag or replica thereof in connection with any advertisement of any commercial enterprise, or in any manner for any purpose except to honor the Confederate States of America. [Emphasis added.] (c) Any person, firm, or corporation violating the provisions of this section shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction shall be fined not less than one hundred dollars ($100) nor more than one thousand dollars ($1,000).

Bill Clinton signed Act 116 that stated “The blue star above the word “ARKANSAS” is to commemorate the Confederate States of America.”

And it wasn’t that long ago that the Hillary Campaign was mass producing Hillary Confederate pins.



