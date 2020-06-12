https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-bolton-book-misconduct/2020/06/12/id/971834

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s new book claims there was misconduct by President Donald Trump involving multiple countries, Axios is reporting.

The book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” is scheduled for release on June 23. Bolton’s attorney, Chuck Cooper, has claimed the White House is trying to block publication of the book, but he is vowing it will be published this month.

Axios, attributing the information to an unnamed source, said the book goes beyond Trump’s controversial dealings with Ukraine. Those interactions led to the president’s impeachment by the House.

The book will argue there was “Trump misconduct with other countries,” the source said.

And Axios claimed some of those close to Trump are worried about the book since Bolton was known as a prolific note taker in high-level meetings. It said Bolton would fill yellow legal pads up with his notes. When he left the administration, the White House didn’t get those notes back, it said.

The book will contain direct quotes by Trump and senior officials, according to Axios.

In the book’s epilogue, Bolton reportedly cites the many obstacles he’s encountered by the administration to get the book published.

And he writes: “My response? Game on.”

