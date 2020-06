https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/san-francisco-police-will-no-longer-respond-noncriminal-calls/

(LOS ANGELES TIMES) San Francisco officers will stop responding to noncriminal activities such as disputes between neighbors, reports about homeless people and school discipline interventions as part of a police reform plan the mayor announced Thursday.

Mayor London Breed said in a news release that on calls that don’t involve a threat to public safety, officers would be replaced by trained, unarmed professionals to limit unnecessary confrontation between the San Francisco Police Department and the community.

“We know that a lack of equity in our society overall leads to a lot of the problems that police are being asked to solve,” she said in the release. “We are going to keep going with these additional reforms and continuing to find ways to reinvest in communities that have historically been underserved and harmed by systemic racism.”

