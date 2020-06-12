https://www.theblaze.com/news/teacher-facebook-post-white-privilege

A Cook County, Illinois, school district has launched an investigation into a white female teacher after she posted on Facebook recently about the Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the nation in response to George Floyd’s death.

In the post, the teacher claimed that the term “white privilege” is just as racist as the N-word and that people who believe that America is racist have been “hoodwinked” by the “white liberal establishment and race baiters,” WGN-TV reported Wednesday.

The school district, District 211, decided to look into the matter after the post sparked outrage from current and former students and staff members.

“The administration was made aware of a social media post made by a staff member,” the district said in a statement. “The posting has been removed, and we are currently conducting an investigation and will follow through with appropriate measures. The statements in the post do not reflect the values or principles of District 211. We are truly sorry for any harm or disrespect that this may have caused.”

The since-deleted Facebook post went as follows:

I find the term “white privilege” as racist as the “N” word. You have not walked in my shoes either so do not make assumptions about me and my so called privilege. You think America is racist? Then you have been hoodwinked by the white liberal establishment and race baiters like Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton.

“That is in no relation the same as saying the N-word,” Aaliyah Holloway, a former student, told the news outlet.

“They should take immediate action on the teacher so that the school knows they are indeed backing up black people and they are in support,” Holloway added. “Letting her go under investigation, I feel it’s not enough. It’s not enough.”

Another former student, Amirah Nasir, said that “as awful as [the post] was, it was not surprising coming from her because she’s had a history of posting severely problematic things on her Facebook for years.”

Tim McGowan, a parent in the district who is black, said that despite his growing up in the area, his white friends will often interact with police on his behalf because “they recognize that it’s at least likely that the situation will escalate [sic] with them then it will with me.”

“That’s white privilege,” he argued. “It’s a privilege I don’t have.”

McGowan added that he thinks the teacher should be fired.

“She’s in charge of molding minds,” he said. “I don’t think she’s suitable to do that anymore.”

