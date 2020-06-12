https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/seattle-police-chief-rapes-robberies-sorts-violent-acts-occurring-inside-chaz-anarchist-autonomous-zone-mayor-calls-takeover-patriotism/

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told reporters on Thursday that “rapes, robberies, all sorts of violent acts” are occurring inside the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), the anarchist autonomous zone, in Seattle City.

This was on the same day Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan called the anarchist takeover of a six-block section of Seattle “patriotism.”

