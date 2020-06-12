https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/seattle-police-chief-rapes-robberies-sorts-violent-acts-occurring-inside-chaz-anarchist-autonomous-zone-mayor-calls-takeover-patriotism/

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told reporters on Thursday that “rapes, robberies, all sorts of violent acts” are occurring inside the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), the anarchist autonomous zone, in Seattle City.

Seattle Police Chief: “Rapes, robberies and all sorts of violent acts have been occurring in the area and we’re not able to get to [them].” #capitolhillautonomouszone #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Oe5YfVz3uL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 12, 2020

This was on the same day Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan called the anarchist takeover of a six-block section of Seattle “patriotism.”

TRENDING: “I Should Never Have Been There” – Gen Mark Milley Stands with the Mob – Apologizes for Walking to Torched St. John’s Church with President Trump (VIDEO)

George Washington, who is on the Flag behind Durkan, the Mayor of Seattle, is doing his best to hold back the Puke🤮that arises involuntarily When a REAL PATRIOT hears the bastardization of PATRIOTISM that OOZES out of this DISGRACED PRETENSE OF AN AMERICAN’S

MOUTH!#ChazSucks pic.twitter.com/K3Zw3pEweW — Oliteheart for Patriot-Outfitters (@oliteheart) June 12, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

