https://www.westernjournal.com/senators-introduce-beat-china-act/
Legislation introduced by three GOP senators on Thursday aims to lessen America’s dependence on China for prescription drugs, medical supplies and devices by increasing manufacturing across the country. Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler, Joni Ernst and Ted Cruz introduced the “Bring Entrepreneurial Advancements to Consumers Here in North America Act” — also known as the “BEAT…
The post Senators Introduce the ‘Beat China Act’ appeared first on The Western Journal.