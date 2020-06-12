https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/06/12/the-morning-briefing-its-time-for-trump-to-really-start-going-after-biden-n519048

“Let Trump Be Trump”

The above is a quote from my friend and colleague Stephen Green. During our weekly VIP Gold Live Chat, Stephen, Bryan Preston, and I were discussing our predictions for the election. Mr. Green still thinks that Trump will win, Mr. Preston and I are a more pessimistic. We got into a rather lengthy examination of what the president needs to do to shake things up and win.

We all agreed that Trump has been too tepid lately and not using the instincts that blew up the political world in 2016.

We are all aware that Joe Biden has benefited greatly from his pandemic-induced basement quarantine. He’s such a train wreck that his handlers are no doubt working overtime to come up with excuses to keep him away from the campaign trail and — more importantly — from sharing a debate stage with President Trump.

WATCH: Black Man Escorts Police Into CHAZ, Outrage Ensues

Teacher Spying on Student During Virtual Class Sends Cops to Search 11-Year-Old’s Home After Spotting a BB Gun

‘It is Illegal and Unconstitutional’ to Put Down a Rebellion, Dems Say. Tell That to Abraham Lincoln

What? Starbucks Bans Employees From Supporting Black Lives Matter at Work

The Warlord Will See You Now. Armed Rebels Illegally Require ID to Get Into Seattle ‘Autonomous’ Zone

Seattle’s Top Cop Says Don’t Look at Me, Abandoning Police Station Wasn’t My Idea

Trump Demands Seattle Mayor, WA Gov ‘Take Back Your City’ from CHAZ. Their Reaction Shows How Screwed Their People Are.

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Says the Economy Will Not Be Shut Down Again

VodkaPundit: ‘I Take Responsibility’ Celebrities PSA Is the Most Unintentionally Funny Thing Ever

Trump and Congress At Odds Over Bases Named for Southern Soldiers

Seattle’s CHAZ Gains First Feudal Warlord, Takes Steps to Become Rogue State

Amazon Bans Use of Its Facial Recognition Technology by Police for One Year

Serious Question: Do New York Times Reporters Think Most Americans are Worse Than the Taliban?

CrossFit Founder Forced to Retire After Mob Judges Him Insufficiently Woke. Could You Be Next?

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Who Opposes Trump’s ‘Racist’ Border Wall, Erected Wall Around City Hall

Some Fans Are Not Going to Be Happy About NASCAR’s Latest Move

Are You Enjoying the Far-Left Church of Woke?

Black Lives Matter Is a Slogan and an Organization, So Be Careful What You Endorse

This Democrat Is So Outraged She Doesn’t Mind if Rioters ‘Burn It to the Ground’

Biden: ‘This President Is Going to Try to Steal This Election’

FLASHBACK: Joe Biden’s Response To The Rodney King Beating Was Calling For Less Police Accountability

Tom Cotton EVISCERATES Cancel Culture in ‘Obelisk of Wokeness’ Speech

City Boots Church Because Pastor ‘Liked’ a Tweet About Obama’s Coronavirus Hypocrisy

She Spent Years Building Her Business. Looters Cleaned It Out in Minutes. Now She’s Working to Rebuild.

Country Music Group Lady Antebellum Announces Politically Correct Name Change

7 Films the Woke Mob Will Be After Next

Who Really Doesn’t Accept Election Results?

NYC First Lady Chirlane McCray on Abolishing Police: ‘That Would Be Like a Nirvana’

WaPo Columnist: Police Reform Means Gun Control

Seattle Autonomous Zone Has First Case Police Brutality, Warlord

Academic Rewrites History To Portray The 2A As “Tool Of The Oppressors”

Conservative Law Professor Documents the Toxic Culture That Has Overtaken Cornell After He’s Been Targeted for his Views

Did You Catch What CNN Missed as They Return to Their Coronavirus Panic Coverage?

Insane: Here Are the ‘Demands’ of Seattle’s ‘Autonomous Zone’ Anarchists

Baltimore Mayoral Race: Ex-Mayor Convicted of Embezzlement Could Replace Former Mayor Booted for Fraud

Charles Barkley Weighs in on the ‘Defund the Police’ Furor

Cracks Are Starting to Appear at Seattle’s ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’

‘I Have Not Received Any Calls:’ Abrams Brings VP Prospects Into Question

Surprise, Surprise: The Charge to Defund Police is Loaded With Hypocrisy

DNI Ratcliffe Declassification of ‘Annex A’ Shows How the FBI Tried to Sandbag President Trump Using the Steele Dossier

This Takes Some Nerve: House Dems File an Amicus Brief In the Flynn Case Against Dismissal, Claim ‘Partisanship’

US Announces Sanctions Against the International Criminal Court and Gives the Media a Russia Story They Won’t Dare Cover

FRAUD: FBI Knew of Key Information About the Steele Dossier Earlier than Thought

New Details Show the Media Might Want to Hold Off On That Stacey Abrams Coronation

Gov. Inslee Calls Anarchists Who Seized Part of Seattle And Chased Cops Out ‘Largely Peaceful,’ He And Mayor Attack Trump Instead

Defund the Thought Police: Part 1 – UCLA Professor Suspended for Not Granting Exemptions to Black Students During BLM Protests

U.S. Soccer Votes To Make Kneeling Great Again

NBA: Let’s Lock Reporters Up At Disney World For The Season

Rubio To Zoom: Explain Your Interventions Against China’s Critics — Here In The US

