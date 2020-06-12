https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/top-black-lives-matter-activist-questions-millions-dollars-donations-going-no-one-knows/

Black Lives Matter describes itself on its “BlackLivesMatter.com” website as a global organization:

The Wikipedia website describes Black Lives Matter as:

So we know for sure that BLM is a “global” / “international” network because they admit this.

When you click on the “Donate” button on blacklivesmatter.com you are sent to an “ActBlue” donations page:

You can even read that the donations are being made to ActBlue Charities in the fine print.

ActBlue has several entities under the overarching name ActBlue. The terms and conditions of the charity arm of the organization mention “Campaign Finance Laws”:

https://secure.actblue.com/content/fineprint

When you research the expenditures of the ActBlue PAC, all of their contributions are directly going to top DNC campaigns:

https://www.opensecrets.org/pacs/expenditures.php?cmte=C00401224&cycle=2020

But the question remains where is the money going to that is donated to Black Lives Matter. If the money goes to ActBlue Charities, then where does it go next? For example, where are headquarters for Black Lives Matter and what’s the address?

In a list of tips for how to verify a charitable organization: https://www.charitiesnys.com/pdfs/OAG-COVID19-TipsforCharity.pdf – some of the basic questions should have answers that are usually readily available.

What kind of organization is “Black Lives Matter”? (Non-profit, private, etc…) Where is the headquarters? What’s the address & phone number?

Is it a registered non-profit in the US (501-c-3)? Is the organization on the IRS website? https://apps.irs.gov/app/eos/ the group being donated to today? There is an entity labeled Black Lives Matter Foundation (EIN: 47-4143254). This entity last filed in 2017 with an individual by the name of Robert Barnes labeled as the head:

Per our review Mr. Barnes is not listed on the BLM website. There is little information on this person online. So where does ActBlue send the donations for BLM? Are payments made and then funds defaulting back to ActBlue per its terms of service?

Black Lives Matter leader Ashley Yates today posted about the missing Black Lives Matter millions.

For people new to the thread, the link above now leads to NSFW content. Here is a link with the archived statement: https://t.co/WMlMzxCyfL — ashley yates (@brownblaze) June 10, 2020

Looks like everyone, even BLM, would like to know where the money is going?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

