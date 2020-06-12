https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jim-treacher/2020/06/12/trayvons-mom-sybrina-fulton-i-think-we-need-more-police-n519848

In 2012, a young Florida man named Trayvon Martin became a cause célèbre after he attacked a man named George Zimmerman, who shot and killed Martin in self-defense. Zimmerman was found not guilty of second-degree murder, but the Black Lives Matter movement that emerged from the killing lives on. You might’ve heard about it on the news recently.

That’s what makes the following item so surprising. Marlo Safi, Daily Caller:

Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, is running for county commissioner in Florida and says she disagrees with demands to defund the police that some have called for in the wake of George Floyd’s death, according to the Guardian…

Fulton has kept a close eye on the protests over the death of George Floyd — her son’s death helping spark the Black Lives Matter movement — and told the Guardian she doesn’t agree with calls to “defund the police…”

“I think we need more police,” she said. “We need police with better standards, and police with better ethics and better work habits…”

“I want residents to feel safe,” she told the Guardian. “I want to bridge the gap between the law enforcement and the community.”

That sound you just heard was millions of liberal brains blowing a circuit breaker. Trayvon Martin is a secular saint, and you can’t question anything his family says or you’re a racist. And… his mom doesn’t want to #DefundThePolice.

Have fun soothing your cognitive dissonance, libs!

Here’s wishing Sybrina Fulton good luck in her political career. She suffered a terrible loss, but she hasn’t let it warp her view of the world to the point where she advocates chaos and anarchy. Right now, that’s refreshingly bold.

If you think she’s wrong, how are you going to respond to her? Will you try to refute her arguments, like a grown-up would? Or will you try to shut her down, like seemingly everybody under 30 with an Internet connection is doing to anybody they don’t like? Are you really going to call Trayvon Martin’s mother a systemic racist, or a fascist, or whichever buzzword you’re substituting for critical thought today?

The only thing worse than cops is no cops. In every place in the world where police have allowed chaos, it has only flourished. Kudos to Sybrina Fulton for telling an unfortunate truth, no matter who wants her to spread a comforting but harmful lie.

P.S. Florida doesn’t play with anarchists, man. If you’re wondering why you’re not hearing about any “autonomous zones” in Miami, here’s a clue:

Unlike what we’re seeing in Seattle, the @MiamiPD aren’t messing around! pic.twitter.com/CvTPpJRh1i — Madison Gesiotto (@madisongesiotto) June 12, 2020

If you don’t want the cops to tackle you to the ground for smashing a patrol car, don’t smash a patrol car. These are really simple preventative steps that anyone can take.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

