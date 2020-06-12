https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-black-community-lincoln/2020/06/12/id/971939

President Donald Trump, while talking about revitalization of the nation’s black community, said in an interview airing Friday that he has “done more” than any other president while asking to “take a pass on Abraham Lincoln.”

“I think I’ve done more for the black community than any other president, and let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln, because he did good, although it’s always questionable,” he told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner Thursday afternoon. “In other words, the end result…”

“We are free, Mr. President,” Faulkner, who is African-American, told Trump, laughing. “He did pretty well.”

“You understand what I mean,” said Trump. “I will take a pass on honest Abe, as we call him.”

“But you said you did more than any,” Faulkner responded.

“Criminal justice reform, nobody else could have done it,” said Trump. “I did it. I didn’t get a lot of notoriety, and the people that I’d did it for didn’t go on television and thank everybody but me. They needed me to get it done and I got it done, and I got five or six Republican senators who had no interest in getting it done, and they were great. We got it done. We did that.”

In addition, he said, “The historically black colleges and universities were not funded. I got them funded on a long-term basis and took care of.”

He also noted that under his administration’s push for “Opportunity Zones,” vast amounts of money is going into “areas that never got money. They are investing.”

Trump added that he spoke with the widow of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, who was killed while trying to protect his friend’s pawn shop from looters.

“He was a great gentleman,” said Trump, questioning why his death wasn’t covered more in the media.

