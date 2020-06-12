https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/twitter-admits-china-used-nearly-200000-fake-accounts-influence-politics/

(NATIONAL PULSE) The news was rushed out on Thursday afternoon after an explosive Mediaite report into fake accounts plaguing President Trump’s Twitter following.

Twitter released the information as part of a report entitled, “Disclosing networks of state-linked information operations we’ve removed.”

The report outlines how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had two methods of targeting Twitter users with Chinese propaganda:

