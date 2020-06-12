https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/6-black-leaders-told-trump-needs/

(DAILY SIGNAL) A half-dozen black leaders and influencers met with President Donald Trump and other administration officials Wednesday to discuss issues of concern to the black community.

Trump held the meeting as issues critical to African Americans came to the forefront in unrest after George Floyd’s May 25 death in police custody in Minneapolis.

“You go down the list of criminal justice reform and all of the things we’ve done—opportunity zones, the best unemployment rate in history just before the plague came in,” Trump said in opening the meeting while news cameras were still there.

