https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/reelection-economy/2020/06/12/id/971845

Fifty-one percent of likely voters, regardless of their political support, believe President Donald Trump will win reelection — compared to 43% who think Joe Biden will be elected, according to a new Zogby poll.

The remaining 6% believe someone else would win the 2020 presidential election.

Here are how poll results, released Thursday, break down:

57% of men, regardless of their political support, believe Trump will win, compared to 39% who think Biden will be elected.

47% of women think Trump will be reelected, while 46% believe Biden will win.

58% of those who recently lost a job believe Trump will win, compared to 34% who say Biden will.

51% say Democrats are the greater threat to the economic recovery in the U.S., compared to 49% who say the Republicans are.

The poll, conducted June 1-2, surveyed 1,007 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Related Stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

