(VICE) Zoom says it wants oppressive regimes to end online censorship, but in the same breath says it’s willing to help the Chinese government continue to oppress its citizens.

Hours after it was revealed that Zoom had shut down the accounts of three Chinese dissidents at the behest of the Chinese government, the company posted an update on its website describing details of a new tool it was building to better comply with Beijing ‘s demands.

Zoom announced late on Thursday that it would be building a new feature into its service that will allow it to target and ban any user inside China, closing what was a glaring hole in the Chinese government’s massive online censorship system known as the Great Firewall.

