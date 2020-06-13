http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/YpvQsLScCXQ/a-last-desperate-gambit.php

The Democratic Party’s coordinated effort to stir up racial hatred and bully the rest of us into giving them back the White House under the guise of “anti-racism” can only be seen as the most recent stage of the Democrats’ attempt to nullify the 2016 election. James Kunstler comments pungently:

[H]ow much of the response to the public killing of one George Floyd has been an engineered operation by the Democratic Party and its allies in the propaganda industry? I’d say, an awful lot, considering the presentation of events in The New York Times and other organs of the perpetual Resistance that have been luxuriating in existential woe surrounding the indecencies of whiteness, culminating in the fake abject ritual of contrition put on by Ms. Pelosi and Chuck Schumer taking-a-knee in their Kente cloth prayer shawls. Within a few more days, at least four cops around the country were ambushed and shot in the head, but there were no public displays of mourning for them.

***

The Democratic Party Resistance apparently believes that all this mayhem, and the false sanctimony excusing it, works to their advantage in the coming national election. They may be disappointed about how that works out, as they’ve been disappointed in three years of previous gambits to overthrow the government and seize power by any means necessary. The picture of them is resolving into the party of bad faith, foul play, coercion, and tyranny. Even the corona virus scare carries a taint of Resistance manipulation. One moment the populace is hustled into an economically devastating lockdown; and then suddenly, on a fine spring day, they’re incited to mix in moiling mobs of street protests with the predictable result of a fresh spike in virus contagion and the possibility of a second lockdown. Like many activities in our national life lately, it’s another hostage racket, and, guess what, you’re the hostage. Their most transparent artifice is the utterly false elevation of Joe Biden as their candidate for president. Everybody knows he’s incapable of performing the job, and probably even of functioning through a campaign. His inchoate utterances on events and policy make Donald Trump sound like Ralph Waldo Emerson. He’s left behind himself an evidence trail of financial crimes running to at least nine digits of grift. And, of course, if you believe all women, he’s a sexual molester. Everything about his public presentation is false, including his hair, teeth, and soul.

Let’s pause on that thought. It is remarkable that the goal of all the machinations, all the hysteria, is to elect Joe Biden–Joe Biden!–president. In his best days, which are decades behind him, Biden was an incompetent hack. Now, I don’t suppose that any informed person considers him capable of serving as president in any meaningful sense. Hence the interest in his vice-presidential selection process.

Hardly a day goes by without another contribution to the file on Biden’s dementia. Here is one for today:

“I don’t know”: Joe Biden gets lost reading his own noteshttps://t.co/PThNnab6Vr pic.twitter.com/c2O3Efc4sB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 11, 2020

You could say there is irony in Biden accusing President Trump of an inability to focus, but we are far past the stage where irony is of interest.

