https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/letting-rioters-loot-new-york-city-gov-cuomo-threatens-hipster-street-party-coronavirus/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) on Saturday threatened hipsters in New York City’s St. Mark’s Place in the East Village for having a street party with few people wearing coronavirus masks or engaging in social distancing. Video of the relaxed street party was posted online Friday and shows hundreds of people casually hanging out on a warm June evening, not blocking traffic and not looting stores. Several stores however are seen boarded up from the rioting allowed days earlier by Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Video of the street party was posted to Twitter by the East Village Grieve blog:

Tough guy Cuomo tweeted in response, “Don’t make me come down there…”

Don’t make me come down there… https://t.co/OeVGMW7LEO — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 13, 2020

Earlier Friday Cuomo signed a police reform bill attended by MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton and other black leaders. Photos from the event show Cuomo, Sharpton and the other leaders not wearing masks as the leaders gathered around Cuomo closer than the six foot social distancing rule requirement.

“Governor Andrew Cuomo was joined today by Valerie Bell (Mother of Sean Bell); Hazel Dukes, Former President of the NAACP; Speaker of the NY Assembly, Carl Heastie; and the Rev. Al Sharpton. Cuomo signed new police reform bills into Law.”

@NYGovCuomo Governor Andrew Cuomo was joined today by Valerie Bell (Mother of Sean Bell); Hazel Dukes, Former President of the NAACP; Speaker of the NY Assembly, Carl Heastie; and the Rev. Al Sharpton. Cuomo signed new police reform bills into Law.https://t.co/gUEAQ568Oh pic.twitter.com/Oup2XzUNi7 — Legislative Star (@LegislativeStar) June 12, 2020

Two people on the far left of this photo are seen wearing masks.

Cuomo signs criminal justice reform bill on Friday, joined by Rev. Al Sharpton; Valerie Bell, mother of Sean Bell, who was killed by NYPD in 2006; Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, killed in 2014; Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie pic.twitter.com/NocKQ9nVof — JOSH RUSSELL (@jruss_jruss) June 12, 2020

Fox News Channel’s Janice Dean, who lost her both her in-laws to Cuomo’s deadly coronavirus nursing home malfeasance, called out the hypocritical governor.

Don’t see any masks here. This was yesterday. 😐 pic.twitter.com/qi0EAyaKB4 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 13, 2020

The NRSC’s Matt Whitlock asked Cuomo what he would do to the St. Mark’s Place partiers, “What are you going to do, throw them in nursing homes?”

What are you going to do, throw them in nursing homes? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 13, 2020

Writer Ryan Girdusky observed, “Funny… I don’t remember you being such a tough guy to all the rioters and looters”

Funny… I don’t remember you being such a tough guy to all the rioters and looters — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 13, 2020

