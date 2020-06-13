http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/mHGVf-XsoyM/west-point-alumni-slam-trump-administrations-politicization-of-us-military.html

WEST POINT, N.Y. — In an extraordinary letter to the U.S. Military Academy’s graduating class, a coalition of several hundred West Point alumni slammed the Trump administration’s politicization of the military amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

The letter comes as President Donald Trump prepares to address the Army’s new second lieutenants at an in-person ceremony adapted with social-distancing measures aimed at preventing transmission of the coronavirus. Cadets left the academy on March 6 when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Only the 1,113 graduating seniors have returned to the academy in recent days to prepare for Saturday’s event, which is closed to guests.

“Sadly, the government has threatened to use the Army in which you serve as a weapon against fellow Americans engaging in these legitimate protests. Worse, military leaders, who took the same oath you take today, have participated in politically charged events,” some alumni wrote in a letter posted on Medium.

“The oath taken by those who choose to serve in America’s military is aspirational. We pledge service to no monarch; no government; no political party; no tyrant,” the group wrote, adding that they were “concerned that fellow graduates serving in senior-level, public positions are failing to uphold their oath of office and their commitment to Duty, Honor, Country.”

The latest revelation comes as former national security leaders criticized Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, a West Point graduate, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley’s handling of the civil unrest.

“We ask you to join us in working to right the wrongs and to hold each other accountable to the ideals instilled by our alma mater and affirmed by each of us at graduation,” wrote the more than 500 alumni from six decades of graduating classes “who collectively served across ten presidential administrations.”

On Thursday, Milley, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer apologized for accompanying Trump to a photo opportunity at a Washington church after authorities violently moved protesters from an area outside the White House.

“I should not have been there,” Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in a video commencement address to National Defense University. “My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”