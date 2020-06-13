https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/amazing-2-mile-long-michigan-trump-flotilla-2000-boats-kicks-off-weekend-celebrating-president-trumps-birthday-video/

A Michigan flotilla with over 2,000 boats spanning two miles long kicked off a weekend celebrating President Donald Trump’s 74th Birthday.

@PeteHegseth Love your show thought you’d like this!! Trump boat parade Lake St. Clair Michigan. #happybirthdaypresidentTrump pic.twitter.com/Bj9NbmC1cw — Edie Lukas (@edie_lukas) June 13, 2020

This was an AMAZING event.

100% Fed Up covered this amazing event today in honor of President Trump.

Via 100% Fed Up:

According to Michigan Conservative Coalition and Michigan Trump Republicans spokesperson, Matt Seely, the boat parade his group has planned in Michigan will have over 1,000 participants.

Boats decked out in Trump flags and banners lined up last night at a local marina, as they prepared for the boat parade that started early this afternoon.

