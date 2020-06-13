https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/ambassador-hangs-black-lives-matter-banner-facade-us-embassy-south-korea/

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea has hung a large ‘Black Lives Matter’ banner from the facade of the embassy, according to a tweet on the embassy’s Twitter account posted Saturday. Ambassador Harry Harris posted a follow-up statement that quoted President Kennedy, not President Trump, about race relations in the United States.

“The U.S. Embassy stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving and peacefully protesting to demand positive change. Our #BlackLivesMatter banner shows our support for the fight against racial injustice and police brutality as we strive to be a more inclusive & just society.”

Ambassador Harris posted in English and Korean on Twitter:

“I believe in what President JFK said on June 10, 1963 at American University: “If we cannot now end our differences, at least we can help make the world safe for diversity.” USA is a free & diverse nation…from that diversity we gain our strength…When Dr. Benjamin Mays delivered Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s eulogy in 1968, he said Dr. King’s “unfinished work on earth must truly be our own.” Recent weeks remind us that MLK’s work remains unfinished. Friends, I believe that work falls on each of us today.”

Last week Harris posted a photo of anti-American protesters in front of the embassy.

As can be seen in the background, Harris likes to display banners on the embassy facade.

Harris was appointed by President Trump in 2018. Embassy bio:

Ambassador Harry Harris was nominated by President Trump on May 23, 2018 and confirmed by the United States Senate on June 28, 2018 as U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (ROK). Ambassador Harris commanded the U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM), now known as the Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), from May, 2015 to May, 2018. He is the first Asian-American to hold four-star rank in the U.S. Navy and the first to head USPACOM. Prior to USPACOM, he commanded the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Other operational commands include the U.S. 6th Fleet, Striking and Support Forces NATO, Joint Task Force Guantanamo, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 1, and Patrol Squadron 46. From 2011 to 2013, Ambassador Harris served as the representative of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to the Secretary of State. In this role, he traveled to over 80 countries with the Secretary and participated in most of the Secretary’s meetings with foreign leaders. He also served as the U.S. Roadmap Monitor for the Mid-East Peace Process. Ambassador Harris’ personal decorations include the State Department’s Distinguished Honor Award, the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, three Navy Distinguished Service Medals, three Defense Superior Service Medals, three Legions of Merit, two Bronze Stars, and the Air Medal. He received the Republic of Korea’s Tong-il medal in 2014. He has also been decorated by the governments of Australia, France, Japan, Mongolia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Ambassador Harris was born in Japan and reared in Tennessee and Florida. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1978. He holds master’s degrees from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service. He also did post-graduate work at Oxford University and completed the Seminar 21 fellowship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Ambassador Harris’ father served in the U.S. Navy, and was a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War. He was stationed in Korea and Japan after World War II until he retired in 1958. Harris’ mother was Japanese. She moved to Tennessee with her husband and young son in 1958 and became an American citizen in 1974. Ambassador Harris is married to Ms. Bruni Bradley, herself a career Naval officer.

Meanwhile, as Ambassador Harris is focused on sending virtue signals, North Korea is acting up again.

“North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong tonight. “We will soon take a next action.By exercising my power authorized by the Supreme Leader, our Party and the state, I gave an instruction to the arms of the department in charge of the affairs with enemy to decisively carry out the next action”

North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong tonight.

