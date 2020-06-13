https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/antifa-blm-inside-around-new-autonomous-zone-university-chicago-police-department-urinate-diapers-videos/

Antifa and BLM this week set up a new “autonomous zone” at Hyde Park inside and around the University of Chicago Police Department.

Protesters set up tents outside and inside the police department.

The UCPD chief agreed to meet with the malcontents protesting on Monday so they are staying put until then.

Since there are no available restrooms nearby, the protesters are urinating in diapers.

GOOD MORNING: HYDE PARK PROTESTS DAY 2 https://t.co/NCvQKQrOW8 — Grace Del Vecchio (@delvecchiograce) June 13, 2020

Protesters inside are chanting “F*ck 12.”

Not sure if you can hear but protestors inside are chanting, “ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 FUCK 12,” here in #HydePark #ChicagoProtests pic.twitter.com/ywWRgApkGO — Grace Del Vecchio (@delvecchiograce) June 13, 2020

Protesters who are inside of the police department are not allowed to use the bathroom.

UPDATE: it’s 8:20 am, protestors outside have food and coffee, protestors inside are still not allowed to use the bathroom and no one is allowed to give them food/water #HydePark #ChicagoProtests pic.twitter.com/wNDYk92ULS — Grace Del Vecchio (@delvecchiograce) June 13, 2020

Protesters are still inside peeing in diapers and tents.

UPDATE: protestors inside are still peeing in diapers and tents inside and there’s a rally set for 10:30 here in #HydePark #ChicagoProtests — Grace Del Vecchio (@delvecchiograce) June 13, 2020

Protesters inside and around a new “autonomous zone” at the University of Chicago Police Department are urinating and defecating inside a tent in the room. pic.twitter.com/QzZICTiKlA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 13, 2020

