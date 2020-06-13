https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/antifa-blm-inside-around-new-autonomous-zone-university-chicago-police-department-urinate-diapers-videos/

Antifa and BLM this week set up a new “autonomous zone” at Hyde Park inside and around the University of Chicago Police Department.

Protesters set up tents outside and inside the police department.

The UCPD chief agreed to meet with the malcontents protesting on Monday so they are staying put until then.

Since there are no available restrooms nearby, the protesters are urinating in diapers.

Protesters inside are chanting “F*ck 12.”

Protesters who are inside of the police department are not allowed to use the bathroom.

Protesters are still inside peeing in diapers and tents.

