https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/antifa-chaz-thugs-attack-choke-sexually-assault-street-preacher-seattle-video/

A street preacher who entered the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone established by Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists in Seattle was attacked by Antifa thugs on Saturday who choked, sexually assaulted and pinned him to the ground. A Black Lives Matter activist intervened on behalf of the preacher.

One video shows the preacher surrounded by Antifa goons with a self-proclaimed gay man holding him in a bear hug who repeatedly kissed the preacher against his will and choked him at one point.

Another video shows the preacher pinned to the ground and being choked. The preacher was eventually set free.

Video clips of the attack were posted to Twitter by the Blaze’s Elijah Schaffer.

TRENDING: Biden Narrows VP Pick Down to Six Women — But Look Who’s NOT on the List!

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is allowing Antifa and Black Lives Matter to control a six block section of the city.

“The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone #CHAZ is not a lawless wasteland of anarchist insurrection – it is a peaceful expression of our community’s collective grief and their desire to build a better world. Given his track record, it’s not hard to believe that Trump is wrong, yet again.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...