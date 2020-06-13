https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/antifa-chaz-thugs-attack-choke-sexually-assault-street-preacher-seattle-video/

A street preacher who entered the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone established by Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists in Seattle was attacked by Antifa thugs on Saturday who choked, sexually assaulted and pinned him to the ground. A Black Lives Matter activist intervened on behalf of the preacher.

One video shows the preacher surrounded by Antifa goons with a self-proclaimed gay man holding him in a bear hug who repeatedly kissed the preacher against his will and choked him at one point.

Another video shows the preacher pinned to the ground and being choked. The preacher was eventually set free.

Video clips of the attack were posted to Twitter by the Blaze’s Elijah Schaffer.

“the autonomous zone has the right to reject you” A citizen of #CHAZ yells at a street preacher being held down by Antifa As he screams “I am free citizen!” While they pry his speaker from his hands And chokehold him at one point face down like George Floyd (video below) pic.twitter.com/a1pry438jA — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) June 13, 2020

Once the occupiers realized they (a group of men) were choking a man facedown on the street They quickly disbursed Definitely unhinged but this is what community policing looks like The young man in the dreadlocks was actually helping deescalate situation pic.twitter.com/vknjjvmteC — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) June 13, 2020

This is what “Defund the Police” looks like In #CHAZ a street preacher is surrounded by ANTIFA A professing homosexual man holds onto him, kisses him (unwarranted) they eventually released him There are no cops, but there are definitely rules in the Automomous Zone pic.twitter.com/2b1NTLjSk8 — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) June 13, 2020

I definitely understand that many street preachers can be offensive Openly saying things that upset people Especially in a big liberal city But after 11 minutes this young man stepped in and reminded people they aren’t the police Different styles of leadership for sure pic.twitter.com/PwHDspuWhm — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) June 13, 2020

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is allowing Antifa and Black Lives Matter to control a six block section of the city.

“The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone #CHAZ is not a lawless wasteland of anarchist insurrection – it is a peaceful expression of our community’s collective grief and their desire to build a better world. Given his track record, it’s not hard to believe that Trump is wrong, yet again.”

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone #CHAZ is not a lawless wasteland of anarchist insurrection – it is a peaceful expression of our community’s collective grief and their desire to build a better world. Given his track record, it’s not hard to believe that Trump is wrong, yet again. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Earlier today, I visited the #CHAZ and met Marcus Henderson, the person behind the new community garden popping up in Cal Anderson Park. Read more about Marcus and the work that’s gone into creating the gardens: https://t.co/mobTYoWIcK pic.twitter.com/82lyVxyyV1 — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 13, 2020

