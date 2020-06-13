https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/antifa-chaz-thugs-attack-choke-sexually-assault-street-preacher-seattle/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) A street preacher who entered the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone established by Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists in Seattle was attacked by Antifa thugs on Saturday who choked, sexually assaulted and pinned him to the ground. A Black Lives Matter activist intervened on behalf of the preacher.

One video shows the preacher surrounded by Antifa goons with a self-proclaimed gay man holding him in a bear hug who repeatedly kissed the preacher against his will and choked him at one point.

