After all of the attention that the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle has received nationwide, groups in other U.S. cities are contemplating creating their own self-governing areas. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) made it clear that autonomous zones would “not be tolerated” after rumors started swirling that people were creating their own autonomous zone in Nashville. In neighboring North Carolina, activists began to create their own autonomous zone in Asheville, but it didn’t last long.

On Friday night, a group attempted to create an autonomous zone in Asheville.

Less than two hours after activists starting establishing their autonomous zone, police were tearing it down.

“Every cop in Asheville showed up, proving they have nothing better to do on a Friday night,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Tore down barricade.”

The individual noted that many of the activists will be back on Saturday and that “this is only the beginning.”

By Saturday morning, there wasn’t much left of the failed autonomous zone.

Protesters are attempting to occupy Niagara Square in Buffalo, New York. The activists said they would occupy the square until Deyanna Davis is released from jail. Davis was arrested after she allegedly hit and injured three police officers with her SUV earlier this month during George Floyd protests.

Davis is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and criminal possession of a weapon.

“Davis is being held in Erie County Holding Center when she should be at home healing. Residents will occupy Niagara Square until Davis is released,” a press release from Black Love Resists in the Rust said.

Buffalo police officers reportedly instructed protesters to take down their tents in Niagara Square.

